More than 185 Latina students and professionals from community colleges across California crowded meeting and conference rooms at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning for a statewide conference promoting empowerment and academic and professional success.
Co-hosted for the first time by Hancock College and the Latina Leadership Network of the California Community Colleges (LLNCCC), organizers say this year's theme, "El Poder de la Voz Latina (the power of the Latina voice): Transforming Communities and Building a Pathway to Equity and Success," gives women an opportunity to share their experiences and empower each other.
"The beauty of [the conference] is that this is a place where Latinas can create a space to inform one another through their personal experiences," said Ana Gómez de Torres, president of the network and Spanish professor at Hancock.
Five instructors founded the LLNCC in June 1987 amid concerns about the under-representation of Latina students and professionals throughout the California Community Colleges system. The organization has since grown to include multiple chapters and several hundred active members in various stages of their educational or professional career.
While enrollment of Latina students has notably increased since the group's inception, the number of Latina professionals throughout the state has not. During the 2017-18 school year, roughly 1 in 4 students (24.8 percent) was a Latina woman, more than twice the number of Latina staff members (11.8 percent).
Gómez de Torres said student and professional chapters address equity and diversity issues and motivate their members to seek leadership roles at their individual campuses. At their annual gathering, participants trade stories and offer advice with the goal of building a stronger statewide network.
"We're here to motivate and empower others to continue thriving, both academically and professionally," she added.
Noncredit counselor Dayana Zepeda, who serves as the editor of the organization's Esperanza Newsletter, credits Gómez de Torres with inspiring her active participation in the group. She chaperoned a group of students during the 2017 conference and opted to run for a board position when she returned in 2018.
Zepeda added that Hancock administrators have been very supportive of professional and student involvement with the LLNCC.
"Hancock has funded a group of Latina students to attend the conference (between eight and 14) every year," she said, adding that they were receptive to co-hosting the event. Gómez de Torres added that the event was truly a campuswide effort, with various departments and personnel taking a guiding role in its planning and execution.
Members of the college dance program and Hilda Zacarias, president of the college's board of trustees, helped kick off Thursday's preconference welcome reception. Friday's sessions featured a welcome by Hancock President/Superintendent Kevin Walthers, while Vice President of Student Services Nohemy Ornelas rounded out Saturday's session.
"Numerous challenges continue to face the Latinx community — especially social political challenges for our Dreamers, DACA students and immigrant families," Walthers said in a statement. "At Hancock, we’re very lucky to have many incredible Latinx leaders who make a difference and change the odds for people in our community every day. It’s only natural that the college would continue to support the Latina Leadership Network."