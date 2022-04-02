The Santa Maria Bookmobile will be playing "Where's Waldo" throughout the month of April, giving away prizes to whoever can find him all four weeks.
Beginning April 5, visit the Bookmobile at one of its regularly scheduled stops, and search for Waldo — a distinctively dressed man from the British puzzle book series — while you browse the collection. Those who pick up a log and record his location every week will be awarded prizes.
The Bookmobile makes two scheduled stops per day from Tuesday through Friday. It will also be making two pop-up stops on April 9 and 30.
Information about the Bookmobile can be found at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library. Questions can be directed to Bookmobile Services at 805-925-0994, ext. 8567.