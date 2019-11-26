Every three to five minutes for two hours Tuesday morning, a vehicle would pull to the curb outside Building B at Hancock College, where blue canopies covered several tables holding lines of brown paper bags and aluminum pans.
As soon as each vehicle stopped, a team of staff members in blue shirts would load a turkey, a roasting pan and a shopping bag, both full of groceries, and a grateful single-parent student would drive away with everything needed for a Thanksgiving meal.
A similar event was held on Hancock's Lompoc campus on a smaller scale.
The food supplied for the 11th annual Turkey Fest by Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education, known as the CARE program, consisted of everything needed to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving feast, said Alex Spiess, program coordinator.
“They’re getting a 12-pound turkey, pumpkin pie, whipped cream, potatoes, green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce, rolls and butter,” Spiess said, adding the students even got a roasting pan to cook the turkey in.
“We’re serving 55 students, 46 here in Santa Maria and nine in Lompoc,” she said. “It helps alleviate some of the financial stresses of the holidays.”
Spiess said this year, CARE raised more than $2,500 in donations from faculty and staff to pay for the food.
“This really helps a lot,” said Grizelda Martinez after the groceries were loaded into the back of her SUV. “There’s even pumpkin pie, so we’ll have a sweet treat. … I’m so blessed. And so are my children.”
A single parent of three who is studying addiction treatment and prevention in the Applied Behavioral Sciences Department’s Human Services Program, Martinez expressed gratitude to the CARE program, which provides support services for single parents who are students at Hancock.
“The school has been such a great help,” Martinez said. “If I’m hungry between class hours, I can come up here and get a snack.”
CARE works in conjunction with Hancock’s Extended Opportunity Programs and Services, a state-funded program that provides financial assistance, support and encouragement to low-income students.
Turkey Fest was developed to help single-parent students who often struggle to pay for tuition, fees and books in addition to child care and transportation, Spiess said, nothing that this year’s single-parents have from one to six children each.
College President Kevin Walthers, who was out helping the staff load the groceries into the students’ vehicles, credited the staff for Turkey Fest’s success.
“None of this happens without them,” he said. “They make sure all the families have a good meal.”
Spiess said fundraising for Turkey Fest starts at Halloween, when a staff member dons a turkey suit and walks around campus soliciting donations from other staff and faculty, some of whom choose to contribute a little from each paycheck.
She also credited Spencer’s Fresh Market as a program partner, providing a discount on the food and making sure all the necessary items are delivered in time for the event.
“To be able to help in any small way, it’s great to be a part of that,” Spiess said.
Larry Lahr, vice president and 3rd District representative on the college board of trustees who also was helping distribute food, agreed.
“I love doing it,” Lahr said. “It’s just gratifying to be able to provide this to families, especially when you see the kids’ eyes light up in the backseat.”