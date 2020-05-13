Fawcett selected superintendent of Lucia Mar Unified School District

Paul Fawcett was chosen superintendent of Lucia Mar Unified School District through a unanimous vote of the board of education Tuesday afternoon, a district spokeswoman said.
Fawcett, who is currently assistant superintendent for human resources, will replace Andy Stenson, who resigned in February, effective June 30, after 17 months at the superintendent’s job.
“We are confident that [Fawcett] has the right combination of skills and experience to lead our district,” said Vicki Meagher, president of the board. “He stood out among an impressive group of applicants at the conclusion of a statewide search.”
Fawcett joined Lucia Mar in 2016 as the director of special education, having previously served as a high school principal for Winters Joint Unified School District and taught at both K-12 and postsecondary levels.
He holds a doctorate in educational leadership from University of California, Davis, and master of arts degrees in both educational leadership and curriculum and instruction from Cal Poly.
Fawcett said he was both honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve the students of the district.
“Staying true to our motto, ‘Our Kids First,’ we’ll remain focused and committed to ensuring that all students are provided with the opportunity to achieve their fullest potential in school and beyond.”
Stenson applauded the board of education’s choice.
“Having worked closely with [Fawcett] over the past four years, I can personally attest to his high character, tremendous work ethic and commitment to doing what is right for our fine students and dedicated staff,” Stenson said, adding Fawcett will be an excellent superintendent.
An employment agreement for Fawcett and transition plans are expected to be presented to the board at its regular meeting May 19.
He and wife Casey have two sons, Owen, 12, and Warren, 7.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!