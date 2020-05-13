Fawcett selected superintendent of Lucia Mar Unified School District

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Paul Fawcett was chosen superintendent of Lucia Mar Unified School District through a unanimous vote of the board of education Tuesday afternoon, a district spokeswoman said.

Fawcett, who is currently assistant superintendent for human resources, will replace Andy Stenson, who resigned in February, effective June 30, after 17 months at the superintendent’s job.

“We are confident that [Fawcett] has the right combination of skills and experience to lead our district,” said Vicki Meagher, president of the board. “He stood out among an impressive group of applicants at the conclusion of a statewide search.”

Fawcett joined Lucia Mar in 2016 as the director of special education, having previously served as a high school principal for Winters Joint Unified School District and taught at both K-12 and postsecondary levels.

He holds a doctorate in educational leadership from University of California, Davis, and master of arts degrees in both educational leadership and curriculum and instruction from Cal Poly.

Fawcett said he was both honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve the students of the district.