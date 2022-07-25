The fall semester at Hancock college will begin with the annual student orientation event Hancock Hello.
The free, in-person orientation is open to new and returning Hancock students and parents. The first will be Aug. 2 at the Lompoc Valley Center, and the second will be on Aug. 9 on the Santa Maria campus. Both will take place from 4 to 7 p.m.
Hancock Hello is designed to welcome students and introduce them to campus resources. Both events will feature multiple workshop sessions in English and Spanish, covering topics like financial aid, tips for college success and more.