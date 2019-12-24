'Exemplary Arts Education': Lompoc's Los Berros Academy slated to be honored by state

It was four years ago that Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy took on its new name — it was formerly Los Berros Elementary School — and underwent a fundamental overhaul with a heavy focus on implementing arts into its instruction.

Those efforts have apparently not gone unnoticed.

The Mission Hills campus, which is part of Lompoc Unified School District, is on track to be recognized by the California Department of Education through its Exemplary Arts Education Program. Los Berros was recommended to receive the 2020 award, which will be presented at a ceremony to be scheduled next year, after a site visit to the campus on Dec. 10.

“We are so proud and honored by this recognition,” said Los Berros Principal Heather Anderson, who took on her current role the year before the school completed its transition to become an arts academy.

Through the Exemplary Arts Education Program, representatives of the California Department of Education evaluated schools on four main criteria: Program administration and accountability, professional learning, assessment, and curriculum and instruction.