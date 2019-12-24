'Exemplary Arts Education': Lompoc's Los Berros Academy slated to be honored by state

It was four years ago that Los Berros Visual and Performing Arts Academy took on its new name — it was formerly Los Berros Elementary School — and underwent a fundamental overhaul with a heavy focus on implementing arts into its instruction.
Those efforts have apparently not gone unnoticed.
The Mission Hills campus, which is part of Lompoc Unified School District, is on track to be recognized by the California Department of Education through its Exemplary Arts Education Program. Los Berros was recommended to receive the 2020 award, which will be presented at a ceremony to be scheduled next year, after a site visit to the campus on Dec. 10.
“We are so proud and honored by this recognition,” said Los Berros Principal Heather Anderson, who took on her current role the year before the school completed its transition to become an arts academy.
Through the Exemplary Arts Education Program, representatives of the California Department of Education evaluated schools on four main criteria: Program administration and accountability, professional learning, assessment, and curriculum and instruction.
Los Berros had to provide evidence that the school has a strong, collaborative culture. Further, the curriculum at Los Berros needed to provide intentional, meaningful and balanced integration of the arts and other content areas.
Finalists for the honor also needed to regularly assess student learning and give students real, authentic feedback. Finally, staff needed to be provided access to quality professional development.
In a site validation form completed by Jack Mitchell, representing the California Department of Education, Los Berros was commended for its programs that were found to be even richer than school administrators had described in their application.
“Creative scheduling assures that all students receive training in all five arts disciplines. Teacher buy-in to integrated instruction outstanding,” read a comment listed on the validation form by Mitchell, who advised Los Berros leaders to consider applying to present at the statewide STEAM Symposium.
LUSD Superintendent Trevor McDonald said district leaders were excited about the recognition.
“Los Berros continues to be a beacon of quality, innovative education in Lompoc Unified [School District],” he said.
The validation form listed several areas in which Los Berros excelled, particularly in the way that arts were integrated into instruction and the strong collaboration among educators on the campus.
The site visit included observations, as well as interviews with students, parents, teachers and administrators. It quoted students who lauded the school’s arts programs, including one who said they “wouldn’t want to come to this school if we didn’t do art every day.”
The Exemplary Arts Education honor was seemingly appropriate, as Anderson noted that the school often looked to the California Department of Education’s description of an exemplary program for guidance in its planning to become a visual and performing arts academy.
“The success of this endeavor could not have happened without the enthusiastic support of district leadership, the community, and our parents,” she said. “Our passionate and dedicated staff say that the joy of watching children thrive in this learning environment makes all of the hard work worthwhile.”
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.