Law enforcement and medical personnel on Thursday morning gave Orcutt Academy High School students an in-depth look at the dangers of getting behind the wheel while drunk or under the influence.
Hosted annually by Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and area law enforcement agencies, the two-day "Every 15 Minutes" simulation kicked off Thursday with a mock car crash. It will return Friday morning for a simulated funeral of the students who were "killed" as a part of the demonstration.
"We want to give today's youth something realistic," said California Highway Patrol Officer Efrem Moore, adding that the program is structured to mimic a full response to reports of a fatal injury collision. "This [event] gives us a chance to show the students the consequences of driving while intoxicated. Hopefully, [seeing everything] will bring it home to them."
Three CHP squad cars, a Santa Barbara County Fire engine, paramedics from American Medical Response and several motorcycle units from the Santa Maria Police Department pulled onto the Orcutt campus to assess reports of a mock head-on collision involving two sedans.
A male driver sat behind the wheel of one of the cars, while his passenger, who was pronounced deceased during the simulation, lay on the ground. A young woman lay on the crumpled hood of the car, while a second girl sat on the passenger seat.
Within minutes, medics and law enforcement extricated one woman and stabilized the second on a backboard. Both were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center. Students were told one of the students later succumbed to her injuries. The boy on the ground was covered by a sheet until the coroner arrived to recover the body.
Moore walked toward the driver's side and helped the boy out. As part of the simulation, Mitchel McCann told the officer that he'd had about four drinks and smoked some marijuana. He maintained that drugs and alcohol played no role in the crash, which he attributed to a loss of control due to speed.
But during a simulated field sobriety test, Mitchel had no balance, struggled to walk in a straight line and couldn't stand on one leg for more than a second. He failed one final breathalyzer test and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
"It's an emotional event," Principal Rhett Carter said. "It's emotional for me, everyone who is a part of it and even the students who are witnessing it. It's uncomfortable, and not everyone knows how to react, but it's helping spread the message of how dangerous DUIs are."
Seven percent of Orcutt Academy 11th-graders have driven under the influence or been in a car with someone who had been drinking, according to data collected by the 2016 California Healthy Kids Survey. Sophomore Isabella Macal called the simulation equal parts enlightening and terrifying, while Jordan Heath, who is working toward her driver's license, called it "eye-opening."
"If you're choosing to do something like this, you're not only hurting yourself but you're potentially hurting other innocent people who have no control over your actions," Heath said. "You may think you're just having one beer or one drink and it won't affect you, but you can potentially ruin your entire life."