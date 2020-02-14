El Camino Junior High students make new friends at No One Eats Alone Day

As students at El Camino Junior High entered the cafeteria for lunch Friday, they were greeted by music, balloons and themed tables designed to encourage them to make new friends while sharing a meal.
The school celebrated No One Eats Alone Day in an effort to decrease social isolation among students, creating opportunities for students to mingle in a fun environment where they didn't have to worry about who they would sit with at lunch.
No One Eats Alone Day is a national initiative started by national organization Beyond Differences, which fosters student-led initiatives to prevent bullying and isolation for middle school students.
At El Camino, two students from each seventh and eighth grade homeroom hosted a cafeteria table with a chosen theme where students could play ice-breaker games, take fun photos and have conversations.
Some tables reflected the spirit of the holiday with a Valentine's Day-theme, while others were decorated with a beach theme or Kobe Bryant theme.
School counselor Irene Palacios was responsible for initiating the event at El Camino, where it has been held for the last three years.
She said since the event is always student-run, it allows students who don't always socialize or get involved in school activities to participate by thinking of a theme, bringing craft supplies or hosting a table.
"There's some kids who don't participate that often who brought stuff, like crafts, to class, and they get to feel like they're a part of it," Palacios said. "When you have an activity for them to do, it's easier to break the ice."
Seventh grader Karla Vargas, who was the host of a beach-themed table in the cafeteria, said being able to meet and talk to new people is the best part of the event. It's something that doesn't happen at the average lunchtime, she said.
"A lot of people don't come to lunch, because they're like, 'I don't have people to talk to,'" Vargas said. "But here they can play games and stuff with people."
Seventh grader Rossy Tinoco, one of the hosts of a Valentine's Day-themed table, echoed this sentiment.
"A lot of people who you don't really know can come together," she said.
P.E. teacher Astacia Zarling said the event is great because students take the lead to bring the school together.
"It's super epic. You give it to the kids, and they pick their own theme and go table to table. It's a way to invite kids to get to know each other," she said.
Along with themed tables, students also organized a raffle, with student council member Kimberly Perez handing out tickets to everyone at the entrance to the cafeteria for a chance to win items including basketballs, softballs and water bottles.
A table in the center of the cafeteria also offered students the chance to guess the number of items in a piñata to win a prize.
Palacios said the event is something she hopes will continue in coming years.
"It's a great invitation to know everyone is invited and can sit together," Palacios said. "We hope that once they practice it today, they'll continue to practice it."
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.