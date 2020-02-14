El Camino Junior High students make new friends at No One Eats Alone Day

"There's some kids who don't participate that often who brought stuff, like crafts, to class, and they get to feel like they're a part of it," Palacios said. "When you have an activity for them to do, it's easier to break the ice."

Seventh grader Karla Vargas, who was the host of a beach-themed table in the cafeteria, said being able to meet and talk to new people is the best part of the event. It's something that doesn't happen at the average lunchtime, she said.

"A lot of people don't come to lunch, because they're like, 'I don't have people to talk to,'" Vargas said. "But here they can play games and stuff with people."

Seventh grader Rossy Tinoco, one of the hosts of a Valentine's Day-themed table, echoed this sentiment.

"A lot of people who you don't really know can come together," she said.

P.E. teacher Astacia Zarling said the event is great because students take the lead to bring the school together.

"It's super epic. You give it to the kids, and they pick their own theme and go table to table. It's a way to invite kids to get to know each other," she said.