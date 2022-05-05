A teacher who works with deaf and hard-of-hearing students at Ralph Dunlap Elementary School in Orcutt was named Santa Barbara County Education Office’s 2023 teacher of the year Thursday.
Joanna Hendrix was chosen from a pool of teachers nominated by each school district in the county or self-nominated, and her selection was announced at the County Board of Education Meeting.
She is now eligible for the California Teacher of the Year Award.
Employed by the County Education Office for 21 years, Hendrix is a special education teacher serving preschool, transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students from the Santa Maria and Orcutt areas.
Her classroom is housed on the Ralph Dunlap Elementary School campus within the Orcutt Union School District and is one of 17 special education preschool classrooms operated countywide by the County Education Office.
“I’m incredibly humbled and honored to have been selected for this prestigious recognition,” Hendrix said. “I hope that throughout the coming year, I have the opportunity to highlight all of the ways that the Santa Barbara County Education Office team supports students with disabilities and students within special programs in each district … .”
She said those include adaptive P.E. specialists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, audiologists, school nurses, interpreters, paraprofessionals, school psychologists, vision specialists, special education teachers and teachers of the deaf.
Susan Salcido, county superintendent of schools, said Hendrix is an exemplary teacher as she presented her with a commemorative plaque.
“Our selection committee was unanimous in choosing Ms. Hendrix from a very impressive pool of candidates and remarkable finalists,” Salcido said. “Ms. Hendrix embodies all of those qualities the most exemplary teachers possess. She creates community and connection in the classroom and beyond.
“Her unique expertise in language acquisition and development — and in building meaningful relationships with her students and their families — enable her students to thrive, grow and express themselves with confidence,” she said.
Hendrix received her bachelor of arts degree in communication sciences and disorders, with an emphasis on deaf education, and master of arts degree in deaf education from California State University, Fresno.
She teaches students with a range of hearing ability, language development and literacy skills from culturally and linguistically diverse households where the languages spoken include American Sign Language, English, Spanish and Mixtec.
Many arrive in her classroom with insufficient early language exposure, resulting in absent or weak language foundations, a County Education Office spokesperson said.
Hendrix said her philosophy of teaching involves cultivating strong, personalized relationships with students and their families.
“My philosophy on teaching is simple and straightforward: relationships first, everything else second,’' she said, adding that includes making home visits and communicating with parents digitally about their child’s daily progress at school.
She learns each family’s strengths and needs, which she then tries to help them resolve.
Hendrix called her classroom a “place of transformations.”
“My classroom space is an extension of my home,” Hendrix added. “I aim for our space to be inviting, safe, inclusive, accessible and a visually stimulating environment, a place that allows for shared spaces to play and learn both independently and cooperatively, a place where language is accessible, and where my students can blossom and thrive.”
Marybeth Carty, a member of the County Board of Education who served on the selection committee this year, said in the committee’s classroom observation, they saw Hendrix “skillfully and playfully deliver a lesson plan that utilized multiple learning modalities and multiple languages.”
“She simultaneously spoke English, Spanish and American Sign Language while actively employing body language,” Carty said.
Perhaps the greatest praise came from a former student.
“I can honestly say that I have not met any teacher like Joanna, who is a true definition of a teacher that every student should have,” said Antonia Rodriguez-Nuñez. “I genuinely believe that I would not be where I am today without the encouragement and lifelong lessons that I have received from Joanna.”