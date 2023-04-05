022818 Chinese New Year 03.jpg
Dunn School students laugh as they sing a traditional Chinese New Year song during the celebration at Santa Ynez Valley Charter School in March 2018. The international school is seeking donations to expand its student refugee scholarship program to help refugee teens in crisis.

Head of School Kalyan Balaven has become a driving force behind an effort to save the lives of refugee teens in crisis and bring as many of them as possible to Dunn School in Los Olivos.

After witnessing first-hand the stories of children displaced by war — some parents succumbed to disease — and shut out of an educational system that doesn’t want them, Dunn is looking to the wider community for help with providing safety and security in the form of scholarship donations.

“From a South East Asian student in the early 1970s, numerous Middle Eastern students fleeing crisis in the early 1980s to a high successful African scholar program, and most recently, our work creating the Emergency Ukrainian Student Scholarship, Dunn has always extended itself as a lifeline for those who’ve needed it," said Balaven.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

