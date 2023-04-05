Head of School Kalyan Balaven has become a driving force behind an effort to save the lives of refugee teens in crisis and bring as many of them as possible to Dunn School in Los Olivos.
After witnessing first-hand the stories of children displaced by war — some parents succumbed to disease — and shut out of an educational system that doesn’t want them, Dunn is looking to the wider community for help with providing safety and security in the form of scholarship donations.
“From a South East Asian student in the early 1970s, numerous Middle Eastern students fleeing crisis in the early 1980s to a high successful African scholar program, and most recently, our work creating the Emergency Ukrainian Student Scholarship, Dunn has always extended itself as a lifeline for those who’ve needed it," said Balaven.
Ahead of Balaven's travel in March to Cairo, Egypt where he visited refugee camps, met with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Egyptian Ministry of Education, foreign dignitaries and Middle Eastern embassies, he spoke to a sold-out crowd in attendance at Dunn's annual auction and gala event.
According to a school spokesman, Balaven told the stories of two sisters in Afghanistan where it is now illegal for them to receive an education, and how they study at night to avoid detection by the Taliban. He talked about four African refugees, whom he would go on to meet in-person in Egypt, only to discover they were taking a computer science class with no computers. The course was all conceptually taking place in their minds.
“All of these students deserve to be seen, heard, and known,” Balaven said. “That is the basis for the whole student education we provide at Dunn, and our mission since the founding of the school more than 65 years ago remains our dedication to prepare our students for responsible leadership."
As a result, gala attendees rallied behind Balaven's goal and contributed almost $140,000 in scholarship support for refugee students, an amount that is said will afford travel, education, room and board, and the amenities for one student — and nearly half for a second.
Prior to that, the Dunn community, in response to Russia’s reported invasion of Ukraine in 2022, successfully secured aid for a sophomore student and her family, as well as brought four additional students from Ukraine — some of whom were reading books underground while explosive air raids battered their neighborhoods above ground, the spokesman said.
Two of those Ukrainian students are now admitted to several universities, including the University of Connecticut, which rewarded them with a large scholarship.
“Having gone through the hardships they’ve faced, these refugee students are dreaming of ways they can return home as leaders to make change," Balaven said. "We can help them do that at Dunn."
As part of that commitment, Dunn has created a small community of refugees whom comingle with boarding students and local day students.
“Not only are we doubling down our efforts, we have created a program for refugee studies with courses in refugee literature, environmental justice, and peace and conflict studies, so all of our students can become change-makers in the world — and help prevent the circumstances that lead to refugees in the first place," Balaven said.
Those interested in learning more or donating toward the effort at Dunn can visit www.dunnschool.org for more information.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.