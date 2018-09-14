Dunn School in Los Olivos is inviting northern Santa Barbara County students and their families to a series of College Nights with admissions counselors for colleges and universities from across the nation to learn about the application and admission process.
College Nights will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Collins Library on the Dunn School campus at 2555 W. Highway 154.
Although the events are free and open to the public, those planning to attend one or more are asked to make a reservation by emailing ltying@dunschool.org.
The first College Night is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 25, and will feature a panel discussion on how colleges and universities analyze applications.
Representatives from Bard College, Drexel University, Hamilton University, Northeastern University, Seattle University and University of Alabama will make up the panel.
The second College Night set for Tuesday, Oct. 2, will focus on application essays and will feature representatives from Boston University, Colorado College, Drew University, Grinnell College, Lafayette College and Pomona College.
The final College Night will be held Tuesday, Oct. 9, and will include representatives from “Colleges that Change Lives,” a consortium of small colleges and universities that focus on supportive and values-based approaches to higher education.
For more information, contact Liz Tyng, director of college counseling at Dunn School, at 805-686-0637 or ltyng@dunnschool.org.