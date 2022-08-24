Dunn School gene sequencing.jpg

Students conduct a gene sequencing experiment in a Dunn School science class in 2018.

 Contributed

A request from Dunn School in Los Olivos to have up to $5.5 million in bonds issued for improvements to campus facilities earned unanimous approval Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

The board approved the bond issue by the California Enterprise Development Authority during a public hearing required by the Internal Revenue Service Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act, or TEFRA.

A TEFRA hearing is held to determine that a nonprofit organization has a public benefit in order for tax-exempt bonds to be issued.

Dunn School science class.jpg

Students work with microscopes in a Dunn School science class in 2017.
0
0
0
0
0