'Dream come true': Lompoc Adult School celebrates 42 grads with drive-by ceremony

Although four decades have passed since Elizabeth Cosio dropped out of school to get married and raise her children, the Lompoc resident said the desire to earn a high school diploma always stuck with her.

“When I mentioned my dream to others, everyone would say, ‘For what? You don’t need it now,’” said Cosio, who went on to build a career as an assembler and then office administrator after leaving school. “However, in my thoughts and in my heart, even with all that I had done, I still did not feel accomplished. Despite how I felt, I put my dream aside.”

On Monday, that dream was finally realized.

After Cosio’s husband, Martin, who had also dropped out of school, needed to obtain his high school diploma for a job opportunity, Cosio came up with the idea for both of them to work together to earn their degrees from the Lompoc Adult School and Career Center.

On Monday evening, the Cosios were among 42 graduates — including another married couple — to pick up their diplomas in a drive-by graduation celebration at Lompoc Unified School District’s El Camino Community Center.