Bubble machines, a trampoline and other multisensory learning tools were donated Tuesday morning to Michelle Aguilar's special education class at Taylor Elementary in Santa Maria.
"Just amazing," is how Aguilar, a third- and fourth-grade teacher to 11 special needs students, described the donation. The equipment, she said, will support students during daily lessons and instructional breaks.
"This is a very generous gift and will definitely help," she said. "We have lots of kids with sensory needs and [the equipment] will make a huge difference everyday."
Provided by San Jose-based Lotus Management Inc., which owns the local Candlewood Suites and Fairfield Inn and Suites, and landscaping company Allweather Landscape Maintenance, Candlewood Suites General Manager Seth Foster said the donation was coordinated after he learned of the classroom's equipment needs.
"I've been helping out little by little with the [school's] Parent-Teacher Organization," Foster explained. "When [Aguilar] informed me that the class had needs, we stepped up. We know this equipment will go to good use."
Education and community involvement are important to Lotus Management, Foster said, since the company's founder, Jay Patel, spent 17 years as a teacher, while establishing his property management and development company.
"Our company is really big on community involvement," he said. "For this cause, any amount is well worth the money spent."
When the gifts arrived, students took a break from their studies to play with some of their new learning tools. A few danced in a cluster of soapy bubbles, while others kneaded Play-Doh in their hands.
In addition to the trampoline and bubble machines, Aguilar received several packs of kick bands — elastic bands that fit around the legs of a chair — to increase concentration, pots and pans for classroom cooking activities and a vacuum to clean up minor messes.
"This is all going to make a big difference," she said. "It gives students a new outlet to expend some of their energy."
Though Aguilar said the classroom, like others, is financially supported by the school and the district, funding limitations sometimes make it difficult to acquire the supplemental equipment teachers and students desire.
"A lot of the times, teachers and staff end up paying for things classrooms need out of their pocket," she said. "It can be a challenge, but we usually tend to do it because that's what the students need."