The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District is nearing the end of an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct involving two Righetti High School staff members last week, with parents at a board meeting Tuesday demanding both individuals be fired.
The incident reportedly occurred on Jan. 31 and was witnessed by members of the Righetti cheerleading team after their practice. The two staff members, who the district has not identified, have both been placed on administrative leave, according to district officials.
Following criticism from parents and community members that the district is not thoroughly investigating the matter, officials said in a Tuesday statement that appropriate action was and is being taken. Superintendent Antonio Garcia also shared the statement during the district board's Tuesday meeting.
"This internal investigation began immediately when the district received notice of these allegations and has included extensive interviews and consultation with legal counsel and law enforcement," Garcia said. "While we are unable to share additional information related to this confidential personnel investigation, be assured that our priority is the safety, security and well-being of our students."
A spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said last week that while they have been in touch with district officials, there is no criminal investigation underway at this time.
"We are continuing to work with Righetti High school administrators and witnesses are still being interviewed," spokeswoman Raquel Zick said Wednesday.
Some school staff members as well as parents of students who allegedly witnessed the incident said it was a sexual encounter.
During the public comment portion of the board meeting, Mia Ralyea identified herself as a parent of a cheerleader who reportedly witnessed the encounter and claimed one of the individuals involved is Assistant Principal Gene Rickman.
Ralyea said her daughter saw Rickman and another man involved in sexual activity in Rickman's office, and that they were clearly visible to those passing by.
"We are confident you will do your job well and terminate their employment," Ralyea told the board.
A dozen other individuals protested outside the district office Tuesday with signs calling for Rickman's termination.
Rickman did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
A district spokesman declined to comment on reports that a third school staff member, a cheer coach, has also been placed on leave or possibly terminated.