Students from the Diesel Mechanics program at the Mark Richardson Career Technical Education Center & Ag Farms (CTECAF) recently toured multiple local diesel shops to get a first hand look at a professional maintenance and repair facility in action.
Thompson & Harvey Trucking Company, Berchtold Equipment, Central Coast Truck Centers and Allan Hancock College all offered students a glimpse at their operations, and highlighted the skills and knowledge needed to work in the facilities.
“I wanted the students to see all the possibilities that are here in their own community,’’ said CTE Teacher Eduardo Gonzales-Ramos. “It also exposed the students to the idea that diesel mechanics not only work on semi-trucks, but they can work on heavy equipment, tractors and much more.’’