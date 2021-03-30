Delta High School has been selected as a 2021 Model Continuation High School by the California Department of Education for a third year, according to a district spokesman on Monday.
The Santa Maria continuation school, which provides an alternate high school diploma program, is one of 27 throughout the state selected for the recognition this year. Delta also was selected in 2015 and 2018.
The school will be recognized for creating opportunities for students to pursue social and academic success at the virtual California Continuation Education Association State Conference in San Diego from April 15 to 18, according to Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesman Kenny Klein.
“It’s an honor and our staff does a great job working together to eliminate the barriers and numerous challenges students face,’’ Delta Principal Sal Reynoso said.
There are approximately 400 continuation schools throughout California, Klein said. Delta High School serves approximately 350 students.