Students at Delta High School were given the gift of warmth and quality time together on Friday during the school's annual Winter Fair.
Altrusa International of Golden Valley donated 250 Costco blankets which school staff distributed to students to keep them warm over the holidays, and Element Church provided food and goodies for the event.
Students also had the chance to enjoy activities like a marshmallow toss, video games, ornament making, cookie decorating and more before heading off for winter break.
“We are so grateful to our wonderful sponsors for making the Winter Fair a remarkable and special event for our students,’’ said Delta Principal Nate Maas. “Their generous support ensures that our students can start their holiday warm and well-fed. We are blessed to live in a community with giving and supportive people who truly care for our kids and their families.’’