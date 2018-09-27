Santa Maria business owner and aviation professional David Baskett has challenged the three incumbent members of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board of education running for re-election on Nov. 6.
Born in the Los Angeles area, Baskett holds a bachelor's degree in aviation and aerospace management from Metropolitan State University, Denver, and currently serves as a director on the Santa Maria Public Airport District board.
Attributing his path to college to various public and religious schools in the U.S. and Philippines (as well as a brief period of home schooling), Baskett said he hopes securing a seat on the school board will enable him to offer local youth the opportunity to have a strong upbringing like he did.
"I've been very fortunate [to] have a stable home life and caring parents," Baskett said. "I hope that, in some small way, I can help provide the same opportunities [I had] to the students here."
The key to success, Baskett said, is leveraging board members' diverse opinions and unique backgrounds in specific areas of operation to make the best decisions for the district. With experience as a ground and flight instructor with the Federal Aviation Administration and during his service in the U.S. Army, Baskett believes he can "bring an added view to the collective decision."
The role of the district has changed in the last 50 years, Baskett said, with schools often becoming a "second home" for some of their students. With that shift, he hopes to see the board develop a community mentor program to "give [students] some of that missing stability."
If elected, Baskett would like to improve the district's focus on language attainment by English learners, emphasize civics and U.S. history lessons and continue the development of Career Technical Education (CTE) programs offered at public high schools.
"If you're limited in school by not becoming very fluent at a high level of English," he said, "you're limiting yourself. By not emphasizing core, strong, English-language skills, we're doing a great disservice to a generation of people who could be much more than they [can be] ... if they're limited to English as a second language."
When asked about the specifics of the University of California's A-G subject requirements -- a sequence of high school courses needed to gain admission to a UC school -- Baskett said while he is unfamiliar with specifics, he is in favor of realigning the district's graduation requirements to fit that track.
"It gives students more opportunities when they graduate," he said. "They're better prepared [for college] and can go to higher places ... and do other things they can only dream about. Why hold lower standards than what they could be? That cripples them."