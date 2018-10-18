Candidates running for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District school board met with voters Thursday night at the Betteravia Government Center to talk about issues facing the district.
From student achievement and curriculum changes to school safety and graduation requirements, the forum provided the four candidates vying for the three districtwide seats on the school board —incumbents Diana Perez, Dominick Palera and Carol Karamitsos, and challenger David Baskett — an opportunity to speak directly to the roughly 20 voters in attendance.
Organized by the Santa Maria Valley League of Women Voters and co-sponsored by the Santa Maria Times, the forums provide district voters an opportunity to learn about each candidate before heading to the polls on Nov. 6. Thursday's forum was also co-sponsored by Univision, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Fund for Santa Barbara.
Candidates found common ground with their attitude toward the district’s development of career technical education (CTE) programs. Formerly vocational education classes, all four agreed the courses play an important role in the Santa Maria Valley by providing students who do not wish to attend a four-year college outright an opportunity to pursue local, well-paying jobs.
Outside of their shared attitudes toward career and technical education, Baskett, an aviation professional currently serving on the Santa Maria Public Airport District board of directors, often broke from consensus expressed by the three incumbents. "I appreciate this opportunity to express some views that may be a little bit different than the normal ones you often hear," Baskett told voters and the other candidates at the beginning of the forum. "What I bring is probably from a little bit different [of] a background and different viewpoint."
Born in Glendale, Baskett credits his grandparents ("Okies who came here from Oklahoma during the 'Grapes of Wrath' time") and parents as being very influential in his life. He attended public schools through third grade until his parents relocated to the Philippines.
In addition to being an approachable and transparent member of the school board, the former aviator and 20-year U.S. Army veteran said, if elected, he would work with the district to develop robust physical education and junior ROTC programs — a program sponsored by the federal armed forces that instills "citizenship, service to the United States" and other values — at each high school.
"Our nation right now is in a bit of a crisis on feeding the military with thoughtful, intelligent capable people to maintain their military forces around the world," he said, noting that only a small proportion of high school graduates qualify for service. "If they choose not to go, at least they'll be qualified to go to the military."
Palera, a retired Santa Barbara County sheriff's commander, said the district's ultimate goal is to "make every student college- or career-ready." With multimillion-dollar construction and renovation projects ongoing or planned at four district sites, the first-term incumbent believes the district will be best off by continuing down the path the current board has identified.
The district must ensure each construction project aligns with the goals identified in the district's Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP), a guiding document drafted by a diverse coalition of district stakeholders. "The high school district serves the population," he said, telling the audience that their "No. 1 client is the students."
The only district graduate running this cycle, Karamitsos, a physician and Santa Maria native seeking her fourth term, stressed the importance of having a board that is cognizant of its history. The five-person group works well together, explaining that they "rely on each other for [their] expertise" and are able to "tap into the extensive background" the group already has.
Like Palera, Karamitsos said the board should continue with fulfillment of LCAP goals — specifically measures that increase the support available to both students and teachers. She would like to see the district increase the number of tutors available to students, foster extracurricular participation among students and teachers, and maximize access to career-technical courses.
"We’re elected by the community to represent the community," she said. "What we want to do is make sure we support policies and our financial outlay to support these goals."
The only candidate with a background in education, Perez, a student affairs professional employed at Hancock College, agreed with Karamitsos: The district should prioritize and expand the number of opportunities and services available to students.
In addition to expanding the AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program, Perez said the district should make efforts to increase the number of classroom aides and tutors available to students to assist with comprehension of Common Core learning standards.
"The reason there’s a greater need is because we now have Common Core," she said. "I can tell you, I cannot help my own daughter. There are some challenges and sometimes parents cannot help their own kid."
Curriculum and education
Asked if they support the adoption of ethnic and gender studies as a district graduation requirement, all three incumbents said they were in favor of the concept but said it is something the district should consider doing in the future. Offering a variety of explanations — namely that the new requirements could be difficult to integrate, or that students may have greater difficulty obtaining diplomas — the three suggested the district follow a process to ensure no issues.
"I’m going to support ethnic and gender studies, but I’m just not convinced making it a requirement," Karamitsos said. "We should be very thoughtful before we create another mandatory class for students."
Baskett broke from the group, saying that ethnic and gender studies should not be taught in schools as it detracts from instructional time that should be sent on "science, math, technology and other necessary items."
"To make it a requirement, it does not add to the melting pot and unification of the United States," he said. "It helps divide more rather than join more."
More generally, the incumbents agreed that modifying or increasing the number of units required to graduate should be considered only after developing the capacity for it. "You don’t add additional requirements without seeing what needs are there," explained Perez.
Baskett disagreed, saying that the district does its students a "disservice" by maintaining lax graduation requirements. "I think we should have the toughest and best standards in the country."
Teachers and personnel
While all four agreed that ensuring school safety is an important priority for the district, Baskett stood alone in his views on arming teachers. Pointing to acts of campus violence domestically and internationally, he said teachers who want to be armed should be authorized only if properly trained and aware of the capacity for lethal force.
"Based on history, no matter how good the security systems are and no matter how good the intents are, there are going to be human failures," Baskett said. "If a teacher believes that he or she may be in danger, and wants to be armed, I think they should have the right to be armed. If a shooter is in a room and a teacher is armed, there's a better chance of more people living than not."
All three incumbents disagreed, expressing a concern that the increased presence of firearms on a high school campus could lead to feelings of overpolicing or lead to a greater occurrence of accidental discharges.
"That was the tool of my trade and I had to train with it all the time," said Palera. "And yet, we still had accidental discharges."
The incumbents agreed that the district should make an effort to recruit and retain diverse staff that reflects the student body, pointing to possible benefits for students in the classroom. While the applicants should be highly qualified and capable teachers, Perez said that "students tend to see teachers that look like them as role models."
While Baskett agreed that having teaching staff who look like their students would contribute to a positive student environment, he said diversity initiatives often have adverse consequences.
"We have to be very careful, because I've seen this happen, where you lower standards for someone to take a job because of color, race or gender," he said. "That has led to troubles."