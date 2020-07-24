Crews pushing to get new Bill Libbon school ready to open in Santa Maria

Although elementary students will start the 2020-21 school year Aug. 13 in virtual classrooms, construction crews are still working hard to finish the new Bill Libbon Elementary School before then.
Santa Maria-Bonita School District’s 21st campus is nearing completion at the corner of South College Drive and Meehan Street, where the two-story school will have 26 classrooms and the capability to eventually house 900 students.
When classes start next month, it will have an enrollment of about 750 students from transitional kindergarten through sixth grade, a district spokeswoman said.
The 60,000-square-foot school was scheduled to open in time for the coming school year, but Santa Barbara County’s steadily rising number of COVID-19 cases put the county on the state’s watch list.
Superintendents from the Santa Maria-Bonita, Guadalupe Union, Orcutt Union and Santa Maria J…
That precluded students from attending classes in-person; instead, they will be taught online through distance learning, district officials decided.
“It’s still on schedule,” district spokeswoman Maggie White said of the construction, noting that although students won’t be on campus, the classrooms will be ready for teachers to move in before school starts so they can deliver their lessons from there.
“A lot of them said they had better access to technology in the classrooms, and they’re closer to their materials,” White said, adding the decision to start the school year with distance learning has given construction crews some breathing room.
“Most likely, students will not be sitting in the cafeteria eating,” she said. “Students will not be using the library, so there won’t be a need for library shelves immediately. [Workers] can concentrate on getting the classrooms done — and the adult restrooms, because there will be adults on campus.”
All the furniture was delivered last week and was being assembled this week, she said.
After navigating months of distance learning due to COVID-19, local public school districts …
The “hand over the keys” date was originally set for Aug. 3, but the district has relaxed that deadline and a few small items will still probably need to be done after that date.
“Like landscaping kind of tends to be one of the last things done because, although it looks really nice, it’s not critical,” White said.
While teachers, administrators, students and parents alike are excited about the new school, White said its completion will be something of a letdown because the COVID-19 pandemic has put public celebrations on an indefinite hold.
“Normally with a new school, we’d have a big opening with tours and balloons and a lot of media attention,” she said. “And this one is very remarkable because Bill Libbon still lives in the community and his family and friends and everyone would be there.
“That will still happen at some point in the future,” she said, but school officials just don’t know when. It all depends on the pandemic.
The namesake for Santa Maria-Bonita School District’s newest campus said he is honored but h…
Part of the Enos Ranch commercial and housing development, the school was named for Bill Libbon, a former Santa Maria-Bonita School District student who became a mentor to local youth for more than 40 years.
He attended Alvin, Robert Bruce and Oakley schools as well as El Camino Junior High School, Santa Maria High and Hancock College before earning a bachelor's degree at Long Beach State.
He was preparing to go back to college at Cal Poly to obtain a teaching credential when he was hired by the Santa Maria Boys Club on West Main Street and stayed there for 40 years, retiring as director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Maria Valley in 2014 before it became the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Central Coast.
Libbon’s reputation combined with the school’s unique appearance will probably draw a lot of interest once it’s completed.
“I know it’s going to be very hard for people to stay away,” White said. “The school is a very different design. It has a retro-modern look, kind of a ’60s and ’70s look. … It’s our first two-story elementary building … and it has steel construction.”
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District received more than 150 name suggestions from almost 500 people for the two-story, 60,000-square-foot school under construction near College and Battles roads.
The new $51 million school is being funded mostly by Measure T bonds, approved by district voters in November 2014.
But because construction costs have increased since the $45 million bond measure was authorized, the district had to kick in some extra money to cover the total bill, White said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.