Crews pushing to get new Bill Libbon school ready to open in Santa Maria

“It’s still on schedule,” district spokeswoman Maggie White said of the construction, noting that although students won’t be on campus, the classrooms will be ready for teachers to move in before school starts so they can deliver their lessons from there.

“A lot of them said they had better access to technology in the classrooms, and they’re closer to their materials,” White said, adding the decision to start the school year with distance learning has given construction crews some breathing room.

“Most likely, students will not be sitting in the cafeteria eating,” she said. “Students will not be using the library, so there won’t be a need for library shelves immediately. [Workers] can concentrate on getting the classrooms done — and the adult restrooms, because there will be adults on campus.”

All the furniture was delivered last week and was being assembled this week, she said.

The “hand over the keys” date was originally set for Aug. 3, but the district has relaxed that deadline and a few small items will still probably need to be done after that date.

“Like landscaping kind of tends to be one of the last things done because, although it looks really nice, it’s not critical,” White said.

While teachers, administrators, students and parents alike are excited about the new school, White said its completion will be something of a letdown because the COVID-19 pandemic has put public celebrations on an indefinite hold.

“Normally with a new school, we’d have a big opening with tours and balloons and a lot of media attention,” she said. “And this one is very remarkable because Bill Libbon still lives in the community and his family and friends and everyone would be there.