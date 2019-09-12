Cracker Barrel has contributed $10,000 to create a new endowment for students pursuing a degree in culinary arts, the Allan Hancock College Foundation announced Thursday.
On Tuesday, the Tennessee-based restaurant chain and Hancock College celebrated the donation with a check presentation ceremony at Cracker Barrel’s new Santa Maria location on Betteravia Road, which opened in February.
Dan Schneider, general manager of the Santa Maria Cracker Barrel, said the company is honored to support Hancock College through its culinary arts program.
“At the core of who we are — and have been since the beginning — is our high-quality food, homemade with care,” Schneider said in a news release. “We hope through this endowment that students of Hancock’s Culinary Arts and Management program will know they’re part of our family as well.”
Scores of low-riders, bombs and custom cars will be showcased Saturday in Santa Maria at the fifth annual Fiesta Car Show.
You have free articles remaining.
Hancock’s Culinary Arts and Management program aims to give students hands-on experience in the ever-expanding food and restaurant industry, with students undergoing training in the classroom, in an industrial teaching kitchen and through industry internships.
Ron Lovell, culinary arts and management program coordinator at Hancock, said the donation represents an amazing opportunity for the college’s students.
“Our Culinary Arts and Management program serves students first, but we also rely on strong partnerships with local businesses,” he said in a news release.
“These students have a passion for food, and we are really grateful to have community partners like Cracker Barrel who want to help them pursue that passion.”