The Santa Barbara County Education Office has received $500,000 in grant funding from the state to help build the county's early childhood education workforce through professional support.
The grant, known as the California Apprenticeship Initiative, will be used by the County Education Office to help individuals working — or who want to work — in infant/toddler or preschool sites by helping them complete the coursework necessary to advance their careers.
"The pandemic has shown the importance of a high-quality, accessible child care for children and families in Santa Barbara County," said Bridget Baublits, assistant superintendent of educational services. "Due to a shortage of early childhood educators, our community is challenged to build an experienced, stable and diverse workforce to provide valuable education and care."
The grant will help fund tuition, fees and other costs for 25 recipients over a five-year period, and will be bolstered by an additional $100,000 donated by the Santa Barbara Foundation. It will help child care assistants become associate teachers, associate teachers become teachers and teachers become site supervisors by helping to pay for the tuition and fees associated with the coursework needed to advance their careers.
"This grant is all about giving individuals the chance to launch and advance their careers in this critical and rewarding field," Baublits said. "We are providing an innovation solution to the ongoing shortage of early education teachers."
Besides working to help meet staffing needs throughout the area, the County Education Office's Early Care and Education program operates 11 preschools and infant centers for low-income families countywide and connects families to subsidized child care programs, helping around 2,500 children throughout the county.
The county office isn't the only local educational organization dealing with a shortage of early childhood educators.
Throughout the state, school districts have been required to unveil plans for universal transitional kindergarten, offering full-day services to all 4-year-olds. While the transition will look different from district to district, nearly all will require additional early childhood education staff. For example, Santa Maria-Bonita School District estimates it will need 62 new staff members by the 2023-24 school year.
According to Jennifer Loftus, director of teaching and learning for the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, funding from the state should be adequate to pay the salaries of new staff members, but the hurdle for the district will be finding enough qualified staff members.
To learn more about the County Education Office's Early Care and Education program, visit www.sbceo.org/ece.