Construction is underway on a new multipurpose leadership center at Dunn School in Los Olivos, with the facility slated to open in late 2019.
Allen Construction is the contractor for the 6,121-square-foot Cindy Bronfman Leadership Center that will serve as the hub of “whole-student” education and leadership program at Dunn School.
The state-of-the-art center will feature flexible spaces for modern teaching and learning styles, an Innovation Lab to provide student collaboration opportunities and a student loft offering a space for quiet study and retreat, said a spokesman for Allen Construction.
It will also house a new College Counseling Center to help students with their decisions on higher education and a large Alumni Hall capable of holding the student body for meetings and presentations.
An innovative feature of the center is the Earwig Café, a student-run snack bar that takes its name from the school mascot.
The café will teach students business principles and entrepreneurship in a hands-on atmosphere.
Other amenities will include an outdoor balcony with a view of the Santa Ynez Mountains and shaded spaces surrounding the building for reflection and relaxation.
The building design is based on a “first principles” approach that will take full advantage of natural phenomena to achieve energy efficiency, the spokesman said.
Three large wind chimneys will capture and funnel hot air out the top of the building.
The floor surfaces will be exposed concrete, which will help cool the building naturally during warmer months, and the building will have large bay doors that can be opened to allow breezes to cool the building even further.
“We are excited to be part of this great project for Dunn School,” said Eric Johnson, regional director for Allen Construction. “The building’s design falls in line with our philosophy of green building and sustainability.”
An employee-owned remodeling and new-construction company with offices in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Los Angeles, Allen Construction has won more than 10 awards in the last two years, including two National Contractor of the Year awards from the National Association of the Remodeling Industry.
Updates on the Dunn project will be posted on the school’s website at dunnschool.org.
For more information about Allen Construction, visit www.buildallen.com.