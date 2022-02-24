Local elementary school district leaders were at odds with representatives from a local community organization during a public hearing this week about the best way to draw trustee area boundaries for the district's new election system.
The Santa Maria-Bonita School District jump-started its transition from at-large elections to a by-trustee area system last month, and community members were invited to share feedback on Wednesday regarding the first round of draft maps for potential district areas. Three maps were created by a redistricting consultant and one map was submitted by Central Coast Alliance for a Sustainable Economy, or CAUSE.
While the majority of board members favored the consultant-created maps, all seven public commenters on Wednesday expressed support for the map created by CAUSE due to its division of northwest Santa Maria into two areas using Broadway as a boundary line.
Reinforcing points made at a Feb. 10 public hearing, CAUSE policy advocate Rebeca Garcia emphasized the need for area boundaries to be structured around the Indigenous and farmworker populations which have historically gone underrepresented in the district.
"We really think that the best way forward is keeping northwest Santa Maria as unified as possible. In our map, we ended up only really splitting them into two districts because it’s not possible to keep that whole area together," Garcia said.
Under the Voting Rights Act, the district's population of around 108,000 must be divided as equally as possible between five areas, with room for up to 10% variance.
While the CAUSE map meets all state redistricting requirements, it contains the highest variance of all the maps at 9.2%, which several board members took issue with due to the potential for future population growth. Variances in the three other maps ranged from 1.8% to 6.7%.
"In 10 years, there obviously are going to be some shifts in population that will need to be taken into consideration. But a variance of 9.2%, when that goes over 10% we inevitably are going to have to make some adjustments," board member Linda Cordero said. "The lesser variance in density of population in each area, on top of the eligible voters in each area, seems to be a better criteria to be making a decision on."
Garcia explained that the proposed areas 1 and 5 on the CAUSE map were drawn to have smaller voting age populations because of the prominence of undocumented residents in northwest Santa Maria who are not able to make their voices heard via voting.
Comparing maps
While community members praised CAUSE'S map for dividing the city's northwest portion into two main areas, David Lopez of Cooperative Strategies said their maps do largely the same thing but use different streets as the dividing line.
"I am a little confused at the two trustee areas that were created versus what we created," Lopez said, noting that people may have different ways of visualizing the city's northwest region.
Two of the consultant maps used Railroad Avenue to divide the district into three northern areas — one large area stretching to the far west boundary by Bonita Elementary, one lining the district's northernmost section toward Panther Drive and another below it running from Alvin Avenue to Suey Road — as well as two larger areas making up the southwest and southeast portions, divided by Broadway and Depot Road.
A third consultant map expanded the westernmost area to Miller Street in the center of the city, with the southeastern area stretching upward to include Panther Drive.
Lopez also expressed hesitance about the potential lack of contiguousness in the CAUSE map, as the southernmost area stretched from Arrellanes Junior High in the west to the eastern boundary, rather than being divided into two areas along Broadway as illustrated in the other three maps.
"It just doesn't seem, in my opinion, as compact and contiguous as some of the others," he said.
Garcia said CAUSE would come back with more information to support the fact that the area is contiguous.
Despite their differences, all four maps respected incumbency, meaning that all current board members would be able to run for reelection since they reside in their respective area boundaries.
Due to the prominence of Hispanic residents in the district, all the maps would also meet the state requirements of having at least three majority-Hispanic areas.
Next steps
The next, and potentially final, draft map hearing will take place during the board's March 9 meeting at 6:30 p.m. Any new or updated draft maps must be submitted and published to the district website by March 2 to allow at least seven days of community review prior to the hearing.
Lopez noted that if board members want to provide additional opportunities for community input beyond March 9, they could schedule another special meeting that month in order to still meet the county's April 22 deadline.