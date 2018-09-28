Wanting to provide every student with access to "clubs, sports and [an] exciting curriculum," Dr. Carol Karamitsos hopes voters this November will re-elect her to a fourth term on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District's board of education.
A Santa Maria native and graduate of Righetti High School, Karamitsos, who attended George Washington University School of Medicine, said continuing the programmatic and physical growth that meet student needs will be a priority if re-elected to the board.
"I decided to run again because ... we have so much growth happening in the district, not just in terms of our facilities but programmatically," she said. "I thought it would be important, in the midst of all this, that we have stability on the board."
Calling consensus and group decision-making the starting point for proper governance, Karamitsos said the board's diverse professional backgrounds (ranging from educational administration to social work) "has been really helpful when it comes to decision-making and oversight of student needs."
"We are there to represent our constituency [and] community — people who can vote and people who can't vote — equally," she said. "We're in charge of spending money ... and guiding policy ... that has real-life consequences for staff, students and families."
Education allows students to overcome institutional and economic barriers that have limited certain communities for achieving success, according to Karamitsos. The district has gone "above and beyond" academics to provide additional resources or referrals to address unmet student needs, she said.
"There might be times where ... a student hears about something and they take it home to their family. [We need] to make sure people know that ... there are resources out there."
Over the next term, Karamitsos hopes to oversee the continued development of career technical education (CTE) pathways and programs, remove barriers for teachers and staff who want to actively participate in extracurricular activities, and improve opportunities for students to attend a four-year college.
"I grew up in a home where my parents talked about going to college. It was not a hard concept for me," she said. "Every freshman should have that vision if they want it."
Graduation requirements, she explained, should be balanced between providing students an opportunity to complete the University of California's A-G subject requirements (the sequence of courses needed to attend a UC school) and students who intend to enter a skilled trade.
"There's no single solution," she said. "I'd like to see most of the classes be A-G. It would be a pity for a kid to take a biology class that [does not fulfill an] A-G requirement."