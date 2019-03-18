Righetti High School capped off a lengthy planning and construction process Monday, when the first group of students and teachers took their seats in the cutting-edge, three-story building.
Built into a hillside on the western edge of the Orcutt campus, the new, 38-classroom facility adds more than 46,000 square feet of instructional space for traditional and career technical education courses. The permanent capacity of the campus has jumped from 1,300 students to roughly 2,500.
Administrators have dubbed them "classrooms of the future," with each featuring large flat-screen monitors that display lessons from the teacher's computer or tablet. Floor-to-ceiling whiteboards line the walls and modular furniture can be arranged at a moment's notice depending on the needs of the lesson.
"Any time you're able to launch a project like this and to set something up that is going to be around for a long time, that's a pretty neat place to be," Superintendent Mark Richardson said. "To know you had a hand in it is very gratifying."
Construction for the project kicked off in February 2017, when officials joined the district-chosen contractor in an inaugural groundbreaking ceremony. The $24 million project was financed locally by Measure C-2004 and through matching funds provided by the state.
With work on the project nearly complete — crews will correct minor issues over the late-April spring break — Richardson said the first cluster of classes were relocated at the start of the week. Between six and seven classrooms per week will be transferred to the new building in an effort to ease the disruption of the transition.
"The logistics of that is just challenging," he said. "Whenever you have a new facility, there are always some unforeseen things that pop up. We didn't want to have that situation materialize when we were trying to move all the students over at one time."
For everyone involved, moving into a new building was a lot like starting a new school year. When the bell rang Monday morning, teachers spent the first few minutes of the day going through the new classroom rules and policies — no eating whatsoever; drinks must have lids; don't charge your phones — while students spent time picking new seats.
"I was very nervous," freshman Janeen Gutierrez said. "I thought I was going to get lost. I had someone walk me to class because I didn't know where it was."
Her classmate, Damion Luna, said he preferred the new classroom to their old one. Teetering between "cozy" and "cramped," Luna said the portable looked closer to an elementary than a high school classroom. On top of that, the old portable got hot and stuffy during the summer months.
"This is really modern and looks like one of the classrooms you could expect in a TV show or at a college," he said.
"They're very excited about it," added board member Carol Karamitsos. "You could just see it on their face, even without them saying anything."
With the building complete, the district will shift its focus to the next phase of its renovation and modernization plan. Upgrades are planned for the campus' remaining permanent classrooms while administrators work to remove and repurpose space previously occupied by portable classrooms.
"This is all going to help with the overall functionality of the school," Richardson said.