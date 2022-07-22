Hancock College first day class search
Hancock College students use computers to search for available classes on the first day of school in 2019. The fall semester begins Aug. 15, and there is still room in hundreds of in-person, hybrid and remote classes at the school.

 Len Wood, Staff file

The fall semester at Hancock College begins on Aug. 15, and there is still time for new and returning students to apply and register for hundreds of classes.

For the next semester, which runs through Dec. 8, Hancock will be offering in-person, hybrid and remote classes along with a wide range of services to help its students achieve their academic goals. 

"There's never been a better time for students to enroll in classes at Hancock," said Kevin Walthers, superintendent and president. "Our students have the opportunity to earn a quality education and get the services and support they need to succeed." 

