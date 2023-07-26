The old Lompoc Theatre is closer to new beginnings with a recent $150,000 boost in fundraising for the restoration of the 96-year-old building through a matching-grant committed by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation.

"We are proud to support efforts that foster community enrichment through the arts and have the potential to bring together people from diverse backgrounds," said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Theatre ambassadors, the Lompoc Theatre Project, kicked off the three-phase community-led project in 2012 with a goal to restore the historic theater to its former glory as a hub for arts and culture in the area.

Mark Herrier, Lompoc Theatre Project president, looks at the interior of the building in this file photo from 2017. The nonprofit has made progress on renovating the facility.

