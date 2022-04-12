The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation is accepting applications for Technology in Schools Program grants for the 2022-23 school year. All application must be submitted online by April 30.
Santa Barbara County school administrators and faculty seeking to purchase hardware and/or upgrade infrastructure and add high-tech resources to boost their school's curriculum can apply for technology grant dollars to fund specific projects.
“Since we started offering grants through our Technology in Schools Program, participating schools have been able to equip their classrooms with the devices, infrastructure or software needed to help enhance local students’ learning experience,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
“Our tribe has always placed a high level of importance on education, and we hope that schools seeking a technological boost will reach out and make us aware of their needs,” he said.
Since its 2015 inception, the Technology in Schools grant program has issued more than $300,000 to area schools, the tribe reported. Grant recipients for 2021-22 include Dunn School, which received $15,000 to refresh its network infrastructure on its upper campus, and Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, which received $9,000 to help cover the cost of 25 iPads and iPad covers to be used by its kindergarten through fourth-grade classes. Santa Maria’s St. Louis de Montfort School also was granted $15,000 to buy 49 Chromebooks for fifth graders and fund its Tech for Tikes program, which serves transitional kindergarten and kindergarten classes.
To access grant applications or for more information, visit www.santaynezchumash.org/foundation or call 805-688-7997.