The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation is accepting grant applications for its Technology in Schools Program for the 2021-22 school year. All application must be submitted online by April 30.

Santa Barbara County school administrators and faculty seeking to purchase hardware and/or upgrade infrastructure to boost their school's curriculum now can apply for technology grant dollars to fund specific projects.

“We recognize the challenge our local schools face in equipping their students with the appropriate technology to make distance learning a possibility during this global pandemic,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “As students begin returning to the classroom, schools will undoubtedly find opportunities to upgrade the in-person learning experience with new technology. Our Technology in Schools Program grants have the ability to help schools pay for their specific projects.”

The tribe’s Technology in Schools Program has issued more than $195,000 in grants to area schools since its inception in 2015, a spokesman for the foundation said, noting that in 2020, $100,000 was donated to 12 Santa Ynez Valley schools to help address unforeseen costs caused by COVID-19 restrictions that included resources for distance learning.

Past beneficiaries of the Technology in Schools Program include Clarence Ruth Elementary, Buena Vista Elementary and La Honda STEAM Academy in Lompoc, Cabrillo High School, Santa Ynez Valley Christian Academy, Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, Santa Barbara Community Academy, Jonata Middle School in Buellton, the Solvang School District, the Los Olivos School District, the College School District in Santa Ynez, the Carpinteria Unified School District and the Guadalupe Union School District.

For more information and to access grant applications, visit www.santaynezchumash.org/foundation or call 805-688-7997.

