A group of 43 Mary Buren Elementary students enjoyed a field trip unlike any other Wednesday with an unexpected ride in a party bus, a lunch with etiquette lessons and a theater performance at Hancock College.
The annual "Christmas Comes Early" outing, originally started by nonprofit GenSpan and now hosted by the Santa Maria Valley YMCA, is intended to provide local youth with experiences they might not otherwise have around the holidays.
During the event, the third grade students were brought to the Golden Corral to enjoy an expansive lunch buffet of fruit, pizza, French fries, spaghetti and various desserts in a specially decorated dining room, as well as learn about table manners and restaurant etiquette.
Following their lunch, students reboarded their party buses and headed to Hancock's Pacific Conservatory Theatre to watch the production of "The Little Mermaid."
Along with providing a fun outing for students, the event is intended to help students with socialization skills, especially following the isolating experience of distance learning last year.
"This is the first year we're doing it with Guadalupe," said Richard Batalla, YCMA program coordinator, noting that the program has hosted students from the Santa Maria-Bonita School District in the past. "This is a great opportunity for socialization. These skills are the skills they’re gonna use in life whenever they go out in public."
In past years, the event has been held at the now-closed Hometown Buffet and hosted well over 100 students. COVID-19 prevented the event from taking place in 2020, and it was close to being canceled this year due to a shortage of bus drivers to transport students.
However, determined staff at the YMCA called dozens of transportation companies and were able to contract with Elegant Image Limousine to make the field trip a reality. With limited space preventing all of Mary Buren's third graders from going, 43 students were selected at random to go on the trip.
"It was very exciting when they saw the buses," said third grade teacher Nicole Hardman. "I would assume a lot of the kids haven’t been on the party bus, but some of them have been to Golden Corral. They play we’re about to watch, I hear, is amazing. I think that will be another added experience for these kids."
Franziska Shepard, founder of nonprofit GenSpan which ran the annual program for over a decade before passing it to the YMCA, was present at the lunch on Wednesday and thrilled to see students enjoying their outing.
"Many of them haven’t been to something like this. It’s a life-changing experience for some of them," Shepard said. "You never know whose lives you’re gonna touch."