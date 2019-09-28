Central Coast California Highway Patrol officers will join Dana Elementary School students Wednesday to mark International Walk to School Day, CHP Officer Mike Poelking said.
Multiple officers from the CHP’s Coastal Division, San Luis Obispo Area Office and Santa Maria Area Office will gather with students, their family members and friends at 8 a.m. in front of the school at 920 W. Tefft St.
The walk is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m., when officers will assist children walking and crossing streets en route to the campus, Poelking said.
CHP mascot CHIPper will also be on hand to encourage students to practice pedestrian and bicycle safety to and from school as well as all other times.
Poelking said Walk to School Day events are designed to help create safer routes for walking and bicycling and emphasize the importance of such issues as increasing physical activity, traffic congestion issues, environmental concern and building connections between families, schools and the greater community.
In the United States, International Walk to School Day is expected to include more than 5,000 events across all 50 states, with events also taking place in 40 countries around the world, he said.
For more information, visit www.walktoschool.org and www.saferoutesinfo.org.