Seven newly elected school board members — including one challenger who recently unseated an incumbent for a seat on Guadalupe Union School District's board of education — will take their oaths of office this week, formally beginning their terms.
Raul Rodriguez Jr. will be sworn into the Guadalupe Union School District board of education during its annual organizational meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday. The self-described parent unseated former district employee MaryLou Sabedra-Cuello, who was elected by voters in 2014.
Certified results released by the Santa Barbara County Elections last Wednesday show that Rodriguez, who trailed Sabedra-Cuello on election night and during the first and second postelection updates, came out ahead by six votes. Rodriguez ultimately claimed 637 votes for 22.98 percent, compared to the 631 Sabedra-Cuello received for 22.76 percent.
At 6:45 p.m. that night, newly elected Orcutt Union School District board members Mark Steller, Melanie Waffle and Shaun Henderson will take the oath of office during a ceremony officiated by Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. The trio were elected to open seats after a group of longtime incumbents opted against seeking another term.
Nancy Schuler-Jones will be sworn into the Lompoc Unified School District board of education at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, joining recently re-elected incumbents Bill Heath and Steve Straight in taking the oath of office. Newcomers Tory Babcock and John Baeke will take the Santa Ynez Valley Joint Union High School District oath that night at 5 p.m., alongside incumbent Jan Clevenger.