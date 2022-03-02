Thousands of students in K-12 schools across the Central Coast soon will have the option to go mask-free on campuses after state officials designated March 11 as the final day of sweeping mask requirements.
Schools remain one of the only settings where masks are required across the board, aside from public transportation and health-care settings. Vaccinated residents in grocery stores, restaurants and other businesses have been largely permitted to go mask-free since mid-February.
Santa Barbara County Public Health spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz said it will be up to individual school districts whether to continue requiring masks for students and staff or align with state guidance that takes effect at 11:59 p.m. March 11.
"County Public Health has no Health Officer Orders in place that would prevent this from going into effect. Ultimately, local school districts may choose to be more restrictive," Ruiz said.
Some districts released their own announcements following the news from the state, informing parents that students would have the choice of going mask-free by March 14 — the first school day the new guidance will be in place.
"I would like to say thank you to our entire Orcutt community for your patience and grace as we have navigated this pandemic together. None of this has been easy for anyone, and our entire community has been affected in so many ways," Orcutt Union High School District Superintendent Holly Edds said Monday.
Representatives from the Santa Maria Joint Union High School and Santa Maria-Bonita districts stated Wednesday that they will also follow the state guidance.
The Lompoc Unified School District announced masks would no longer be required on Feb. 28, the same day Gov. Gavin Newsom updated California's masking guidance in response to declining case rates and hospitalizations across the state.
The health notice, posted to the school district's website, states that although the mask mandate for school campuses will no longer be in effect as of March 12, mask-wearing for all students and staff in school settings still is "strongly recommended."
In San Luis Obispo County, public health officials said the county will not enact any stricter guidelines regarding masks in schools, but also that face coverings continue to be strongly recommended.
"While there is reason for optimism, Public Health continues to recommend masking in public indoor spaces, especially in crowded settings and among vulnerable persons, as SLO County vaccination rates remain lower than the state average, and transmission remains elevated," Public Health spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman said.
Mask protests
For some Central Coast families, the March 11 finish line for optional masking in schools isn't soon enough.
Over the past week, around six of the 20 schools in the Lucia Mar Unified School District in south San Luis Obispo County have seen small groups of students protesting requirements by refusing to wear a mask on campus.
Several parents were outraged to hear that unmasked students were separated from their peers and not allowed to stay in their classrooms, with a district spokeswoman noting that this action was necessary in order to comply with state guidelines.
"The parents of protesting students were asked to pick up their students. The students who were not picked up were safely supervised at various locations both indoors and outdoors on the individual school sites. This was very challenging at the schools where it was happening. We had to find additional staff to supervise and find alternative locations for these students," spokeswoman Amy Jacobs said Monday.
Estimates of how many students have been participating in the protests range from under five in some schools to around 20 at others like Arroyo Grande High School.
Students participating in the protests recounted during a Tuesday district board meeting how they were required to stay outside at some points even while it was raining.
"I have been protesting since last Friday and I would like to let all of you know that I have had to sit in the cold, I have been refused a proper education, I have been refused lunches and breakfasts, and I have also been refused talking to my teachers," said Mesa Middle School seventh grader Paige Brackett.
While neighboring Paso Robles Joint Union School District opted to defy the state mandate in late February and lift district mask mandates early, Lucia Mar leaders ultimately chose to wait until March 11.
"It’s a challenging situation — I don't think anyone in here is gonna disagree with that," Superintendent Paul Fawcett said. "I was pleased with the news that after March 11 … kids will no longer have to wear masks in schools. Do I wish it was quicker? Absolutely, I do, and I look forward to the time in a couple weeks when it is."