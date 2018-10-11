Five Central Coast schools marked their homecoming celebrations Friday with dances, tailgate parties and the highly anticipated crowning of the queen and king.
Excitement surrounding Orcutt Academy's Egyptian-themed "Night on the Nile" peaked during halftime of the Spartans' football game against visiting Fresno Christian. Angela Morrill was named homecoming queen, alongside homecoming king Chase Funkhouser.
Members of Orcutt Academy's senior court were Josie Allen, Delaney Kelly and McKenzie Webb. Ben Luna Vasquez, Robert Jimenez and Luke Perez were nominees for homecoming king.
Santa Maria High School seniors Samantha Lopez and Austin Peinado were named the Class of 2019's homecoming queen and king, respectively, during halftime of the Saints' football game against Templeton. The homecoming court includes Jannet Cossio, Jackie Meza, Lucero Renteria, Karina Arroyo, Mixtli Espindola, Edwin Alonso, Emilio Barajas and Cristian Meza.
Nipomo High School's Hollywood-themed festivities were marked by Ashlie Andrade being crowned as the Class of 2019's homecoming queen, alongside king Carlos Guzman. The homecoming royalty were named during halftime of the Titans' game against San Luis Obispo High School.
Members of the 2019 homecoming court include Berenice Vences, Jaime Rodriguez, Jenna Moore, Devin Diaz, Natalya Becerra and Thomas Apel.
Valley Christian Academy crowned Malia Bullock as the school's 2019 homecoming queen during the Lions' big game against Maricopa. (The school traditionally does not name a homecoming king.) Mayley DeBernardi and Hannah Govers were the school's other nominees.
In addition to fireworks and a parade, St. Joseph High School marked its homecoming by naming Charlee Enos the Class of 2019's homecoming queen. The queen's court included Shelby McNabb, Daniela Chavez, Kaylee Dillard and Courtney Kay Cowger. The big announcement was made during halftime of the game between the Knights and Atascadero.
St. Joseph's homecoming king will be named at Saturday night's dance. The king candidates are Joseph Domingues, Chris Cervantes, Justin Maldonado, Gabe Penner and Allan Guillen.
Pioneer Valley and Lompoc high schools will round out the 2019 homecoming season next Friday, Oct. 19. The Panthers will take on the Titans at home, while the San Marcos High School Royals will make the drive up to Huyck Stadium to face the Braves.