Central Coast New Tech High School's tight-knit Class of 2022 reminisced during commencement on the campus quad Saturday, as many of the 73 graduates are headed for higher education.
The Nipomo-based high school, part of the Lucia Mar Unified School District, is one of a network of New Tech schools across the United States and Australia, which focus on project-based learning. The students in this year’s graduating class were quick to acknowledge the benefits of their unique experience.
“I want to say it’s a rare occurrence for a senior in high school to be able to confidently say that they know and are comfortable with every single person in their class,” said Joey Massey, one of three co-valedictorians. “I know as a result of CCNTH, I can easily say this.”
The commencement began with remarks from English teacher Ryan James, who was selected by the class to be master of ceremonies. James spent time recalling some of his favorite memories of the class.
“Where’s Carlos [Diaz]? I’m so proud of you today, by the way. Carlos, you allowed us to watch you live off something called G-Fuel,” joked James. “Ramsey [McIntosh] and Amadeo [Rubalacaba] tried to start a gang at our school,” drawing laughter from the seniors. “And I have a note here that says, ‘Ramsey you do not look like a rotisserie chicken.’”
James then gave the floor to each one of the three co-valedictorians — Massey, Alexa Burdick and Jasmine Cota Murray — for their speeches.
“When I first came to New Tech, I didn’t have any friends. I ate lunch by myself and kept quiet until about a week in, when I met Jasmine who was going through a similar experience as me. Today, I’m proud to call her one of my co-valedictorians,” Burdick began.
The last of the three to speak, Murray recounted her first days at Central Coast New Tech, which coincidentally started one week after she moved from Colorado. In their last conversation before she left Colorado, her grandfather boldly predicted that both Murray and her cousin would be valedictorians of their high school graduations. About a month later, she would return to Colorado to see him one last time.
“The morning I got to Colorado, my grandmother told me that he had almost passed the night before, but they told him I was coming. He pulled through so he could see me one last time,” she recalled. “My grandpa stayed strong for me even when dealing with something so life-threatening as cancer. He showed me how to do the same, not only for him but for everyone who believes in me and now I’m standing before you today.”
Following the valedictorians was Asher Stiers of the student body government, who credited his relationship with Jesus Christ for helping his achievements. Also speaking on behalf of the students was Daniel Mclean, who was chosen to give an inspirational speech to the group, doing so through a long-form poem.
"We have to act now, this is not a question. This is required. There is work to be done. There is no time to be tired," he said. "Change has the potential to spread like wildfire, so with our collective effort we can make the flames reach higher. Inspiration, motivation and dedication are all burning sensations that take up our entire self.”
Among the class of 73, 24 will be attending four-year universities in the fall. Another 11 will go to Cuesta College and 15 will head to Hancock College, among the many other trade and technical schools that the graduates will be attending.