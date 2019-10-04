Thomas Lamica spent three hours Friday watching hordes of high school students learning about new career opportunities while roaming the Hancock College Santa Maria campus during the 15th annual Career Exploration Day.
“It’s great for them to kind of get some focus on what their possible career choices will be,” said the AHC project director who helped put together this year’s event.
“And it allows us to guide them and let them see some new experiences, too, that they might not always think about,” Lamica added.
Lamica and Hancock College hosted nearly 2,000 students from high school high schools for what he called “one of our biggest events of the year.”
Students visited booths set up outside Building M, near the Math and Science Building, and were given campus tours by AHC student ambassadors.
The primary purpose of the 15th annual event was to assist future college students on what potential careers they can explore after high school.
It's also designed to convince them they don’t have to go far once their high school senior year ends to dive into their potential field. They can get their start at AHC.
“We’re really excited because this is an event that pulls in our businesses and industries throughout our communities,” Lamica said. "All of our faculties and different programs that are here on campus and K-12 partners are here."
The booths weren’t just from on-campus programs. Booths from local businesses like Honda and In Dyne of Santa Maria and agencies like the Federal Bureau of Prisons and military recruiters were set up underneath the 72-degree sky.
The event additionally brought out some visitors from Ventura County who got to set up shop. The Simi Valley Police Department was in its first year visiting the campus.
Stephanie Robb, student activities coordinator, said she has experienced growth in the Career Exploration Day in the last decade.
“I’ve been involved since the first year,” Robb said. "It was originally the AG/IT day, but we wanted to bring in other industries and connect them with our college programs, and it started out with 50 booths, then 100 booths and now it’s grown to 116 booths. It’s great to see it growing.”
Students from Lompoc Unified, Santa Maria-Bonita and Lucia Mar Unified school districts also flocked to AHC, bused in to visit the campus from schools ranging from Arroyo Grande to Santa Ynez.
David Hernandez, who has worked the event for 10 years, got on the microphone to inform students what time tours would take place.
Hernandez, a 2005 graduate of Hancock, additionally handled the sign-up sheets for students interested in learning more about fields like early childhood studies, viticulture, welding, science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
He worked with student Joseph Castro, who served as one of the student ambassadors leading tours and giving out advice to students.
“The student ambassadors have done everything from directing the actual coordinators to the tables to coordinating with others on the general campus tours,” Castro said. "It’s been a lot of fun."
The history major also played the role of guidance counselor for students who sounded unsure about what field they wanted to study.
“A lot of them aren’t sure of a major, so I’ve been throwing some suggestions out and tell them ‘this booth offers this, and they offer these benefits to this program,’” Castro said.
Jennifer Rasmussen traveled the farthest from the south, bringing 55 students from Refugio and Santa Ynez Valley Union High School to the event where figuring out careers and mapping out the future was the theme of the day.
Rasmussen said she loves how the event has expanded and how much AHC does to convince her students there are opportunities for growth and development just 34 minutes north.
“This is our second year,” Rasmussen said. "I like how they’re changing things up. Kids used to be like, ‘I don’t want to go to Hancock. I don’t want to go there. I want to apply for a four-year [college].’
"But I tell them, ‘This is a career fair. All these things that these kids don’t know they had, this is amazing because it shows them that they can come here and start with these things, then go to the four-year,’" she explained. "It’s kind of a hidden gem that nobody knows about with the great things Hancock has.”