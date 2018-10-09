Local high school and college students can cash in on state and federal financial aid to reduce the cost of college this year at workshops hosted by the Central Coast California Student Opportunity and Access Program (Cal-SOAP) consortium.
Comprised of outreach and financial literacy staff from Hancock College and Cuesta College, from now through February 2019 the group will host a series of "Cash for College" workshops to help students and parents complete and submit financial aid forms. More than half of community college students receive financial assistance each year, receiving up to thousands of dollars for college tuition, books, materials and other expenses.
The free workshops are intended for high school seniors and their parents. Spanish-speaking staff will be available at all locations and no reservations are required. The application process takes about one hour to complete.
Workshop staff will be on hand to help students fill out a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) or a California Dream Act application, as well as apply for state and federal grants including the Cal Grant, which offers financial assistance to California residents headed to in-state colleges or universities.
Sponsored by the California Student Aid Commission, students are able to apply to the merit- and need-based financial aid program if they are seniors or recent graduates, have at least a 2.0 GPA and complete a FAFSA or California Dream Act application by the March 2 deadline. Students could receive as much as $12,630 annually for college — the approximate annual cost of tuition at a University of California campus.
Students can find the free FAFSA application online at www.fafsa.ed.gov and the California Dream Act application at www.caldreamact.org. The Cal Grant GPA verification form is available at www.csac.ca.gov, but students should check with their high school counselor before submitting the form. Both forms must be sent to the California Student Aid Commission and postmarked by March 2.
In addition to opening doors to grants, both applications may also provide an opportunity to secure low-interest loans. Current high school seniors, college students and any adult 18 years of age or older interested in attending college should apply to be considered for grants and scholarships.
For families with incomes and assets up to $171,000, aid is available through CSAC's Middle Class Scholarship. To be eligible, students must complete a FAFSA by the March 2 deadline and enroll at a UC or CSU campus.
For information about the local workshops, email Diana Perez at dperez@hancockcollege.edu, or call the Central Coast Cal-SOAP office at 805-922-6966, ext. 3710, or toll free at 1-866-342-5242, ext. 3710.