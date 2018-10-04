Local businessman Mark Steller has mounted a campaign for one of three open seats on the Orcutt Union School District board of education, entering a race that has drawn a challenge from four other district residents.
A graduate of Orcutt schools and the youngest in a family of six boys, Steller, who owns Old Town Market and has a business background spanning more than 30 years, said he hopes voters will recognize his commitment and dedication to the district when they head to the polls Nov. 6.
"We've got an amazing board that has done a tremendous job of keeping academic standards high," he said. "I've always loved education and hope to take a more active role now that the opportunity is available."
Over the last 14 years, Steller said he has seen hundreds of students, teachers and parents walk through the doors of his shop. His years of talking to community members outside the classroom has helped him tune into the issues the district's various stakeholders, giving him an insider's knowledge of questions and concerns without maintaining a presence on campus.
With three longtime board members set to step down in December, Steller said that insight makes him a valuable potential member of the board at a time when expertise and understanding are needed.
"Orcutt really doesn't have any representation in government — this is really about all we get," he said. "This is an important election because you're losing all that experience."
In addition to oversight of Measure G funds, Steller said his plans for the district revolve around ensuring student safety, maintaining a high level of student achievement and improving college and career preparation. A regular volunteer during the district's community interviews (where outgoing eight-graders talk about what they've learned and their plans for the future), Steller said the district should pursue curriculum changes.
"Those that don't [want to go to college] need a path, locally, to jobs in the Santa Maria Valley," he said.
To safeguard the district's financial position ahead of budget cuts or another recession, Steller said he'd like the district to continue exploring economic ventures for Key Site 17, a district-owned plot of land bordering Rice Ranch Road. Past discussions have indicated the possible development of senior-living units, which could increase district revenue by hundreds of thousands of dollars per year.
District growth is likely to be lower than the increases in student enrollment schools in Santa Maria have experienced, he said, adding that additional facility growth to Orcutt schools would have to be carefully considered by the board of education.