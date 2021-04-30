Caltrans District 5 employees and the California Transportation Foundation are offering two $750 scholarships to high school seniors within the district, which includes Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties.
The scholarships are awarded to Central Coast seniors who plan to attend college in California and pursue a career in transportation.
California Transportation Foundation donates 50% of the scholarship funding, while the coffee and food sales at District 5 offices provide the rest, a Caltrans spokesman said.
Applications must be submitted by May 14, with the 2021 scholarships to be awarded this summer.
For more information, including a way to access the application, contact Laurie Baima at Laurie.Baima@dot.ca.gov or call at 805-549-3353.