Seniors Hadley Henry of Cabrillo High School and Melanie Nunez of Lompoc High School recently were honored with this year's Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award.

Linda Everly and Sonja Swartz, members of Rancho Purisima, a local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, presented the awards outside the Lompoc Education Center on Jan. 22.

Swartz said due to COVID-19 restrictions, students read their essays to chapter members during a Zoom meeting.

Masks and social distancing were observed at the award presentation, Swartz said.

Both awardees will receive a modest monetary scholarship from the chapter in May, and each student's name will be engraved on a perpetual plaque housed at their respective high schools, Swartz said.

The Good Citizens Award is given each year to high school seniors who are selected by their school counselors, faculty and peers.

The criteria is based on student participation in school, community involvement and GPA. An essay portion, in which both awardees this year participated, is optional.

Jose Casillas, a sixth grader from Miguelito Elementary School, also was recognized during the ceremony by Celeste Barber, DAR American history essay chair, for his essay submission about the Boston Massacre.

The essay won both the chapter and District VII competition and has been entered into the state competition, Swartz said.

To learn more about the Rancho Purisima Chapter, contact lindaeverly@yahoo.com, 805-757-2573, or visit www.DAR.org.

