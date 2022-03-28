A new campus wellness center at Cabrillo High School that opened in January will be introduced to the public during a grand opening event slated for 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 27.
Members of the public are invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony, facility tour and an opportunity to meet the Cabrillo administration and counseling staff. Refreshments will be served.
The center is located in Room P-9 near the school gym and currently serves 75 students and staff each week who are in need of "a safe, calm space to go when experiencing anxiety or stress," school officials said.
Officials explained that the wellness center, which is part of a larger commitment to the rollout of a Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program on campus, was prompted by students' growing needs for social and emotional support upon returning to campuses following pandemic-induced shutdowns.
Since January, small group instruction has been provided to students and staff that addresses five core social-emotional learning competencies: self-awareness, self-management, responsible decision-making, social awareness and relationship skills.
The program is led by social-emotional learning counselors who were hired by Lompoc Unified School District at all schools during the 2021-22 school year, officials said.
In addition to emotional support, the department also offers academic interventions, such as organization and study skills, to struggling students.