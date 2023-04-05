Students looked on in horror as Lompoc and Santa Barbara County firefighters worked to extricate victims from the wreckage of a mangled vehicle during a mock DUI crash staged at Cabrillo High School's sports field Tuesday afternoon, serving as a sobering reminder of the negative consequences of drinking and driving.

The disturbing scene that unfolded was part of an annually held two-day "Every 15 Minutes" presentation funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety to demonstrate a long-held statistic that approximately every 15 minutes one person in the United States dies in an alcohol-related traffic collision.

The program each year alternates between Cabrillo and Lompoc high school campuses, and is a planned collaboration between local law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical responders, community hospitals, chaplains, counselors, community groups, school officials, student volunteers and parents.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

