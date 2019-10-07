The Cabrillo High School performing arts program will present its fall production of “Tom Jones,” a play by David Rogers based on a novel by Henry Fielding, beginning this weekend.
The show, which is billed as appropriate for all ages, will open with performances at 7:30 p.m. on both Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12. It will continue with shows at the same time on Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19. All shows will be performed at the on-campus Little Theater, with doors slated to open at 7 p.m. for all performances.
“Tom Jones” is based on the 1749 novel “The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling.” The Cabrillo High performances will be produced by Cabrillo choir and theater teacher Jennifer Peterson, and the production will be directed by Rebecca Jones with technical direction by Lara Schmeiser.
The show is set in 1750s England and follows a young Tom Jones (Kaden Jones), foundling and ward of Squire Allworthy (CodyJames Corriveau). Jones is deeply in love with Sophia (Rachel Woods) and she with him, but Sophia’s father (Griffin Hanson) has arranged for her to marry the squire's sneaky young nephew Blifil (Isaac Heath). The romance is discovered, and Tom is banished. Sophia, with her maid, Honour (Halie Partlow), set out to find him. They are followed by Sophia's father, his sister (Emily Rich), Squire Allworthy and Blifil.
“All find madcap adventures on the road to London and meet with many strange characters,” read a portion of a release from Cabrillo High School. “The amusing and unexpected solution to their problems captures all the laugh-a-minute hilarity for which Tom Jones is famous.”
Tickets are $7 presale and will be $10 at the door. They are available for purchase at Wild West Pizza (1137 North H St.) and at the Cabrillo Activities Office (4350 Constellation Road), as well as online at https://cabrillospiritstore.myschoolcentral.com.