Mark Swanitz applauds the Cabrillo High School Class of 2022 during the graduation ceremony last year. Swanitz has been reassigned as principal and will assume a teaching role on campus starting this academic year. 

 Len Wood, Contributor

Former Cabrillo High School principal Mark Swanitz is set to assume a new role on campus beginning Aug. 10 as part of an official assignment change led by the Lompoc Unified School District that, as a result, appoints Vice Principal Brian Grimnes as new head of school.

The moves became effective July 1.

Neither District Superintendent Clara Finneran or Paul Bommersbach, assistant superintendent of human resources, provided a reason for Swanitz being reassigned to teach English at Cabrillo, stating that information on personnel moves could not be shared publicly. 

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times. Former Lompoc Record reporter Willis Jacobson contributed to this report.

