Hundreds of visitors stopped by Cabrillo High School Aquarium's end-of-year Open House Wednesday that showcased student projects and the facility's more than 20 exhibits, some of which were newly added or upgraded.
"The event was a huge success," said Cabrillo science teacher Chris Ladwig. "The aquarium welcomed well over 700 visitors, making it our largest event of the year and one of our biggest ever. We’re so thankful to have such incredible support from the community and LUSD."
Among the 20 exhibits on display, visitors of all ages were invited to reach in and touch an underwater world of sea anemones, urchins, starfish and hermit crabs in the interactive tidepool exhibit where a resident octopus also could be spotted hiding from the commotion.
The $150,000 exhibit was introduced to the public in September 2021 ahead of the facility's new Coastal Splash exhibit — a 15-foot wave tank that demonstrates the nature coastal surf zone where live animals call the ever-changing habitat home.
Student projects on display, organized by junior and senior marine biologists, included the Red-eyed Tree Frog exhibit, Coastal Splash exhibit and the moray eel and Pacific sea nettles (jellyfish) habitats. Other students chose to help run the program's Adopt-an-Animal project, co-produce a video on how the aquarium managed through the pandemic, or participate in updating the aquarium gift shop or renovating the aquarium's lab room.
Student head curator and graduating senior Alyssa Lopez opted to help improve the tiled walkway at the front of the facility that displays the names of the program's donors.
She explained that the tiles' graphics and lettering had been worn away with time and required some TLC and a little paint.
"It was definitely a little tedious," she said, noting that a discovery was made during the project that more donor tiles could potentially be added to the walkway in the future.
Student docent Max Naves, also a Cabrillo High School senior, chose to lend a hand with two projects.
When he wasn't helping to maintain the facility's pier piling tank exhibit that houses a variety of sea life typically found under an ocean pier — such as mussels, crabs and rockfish — he helped paint the colorful kelp mural located indoors at the frontside of the facility.
Of the two, Naves said his favorite was cleaning out the tank, "because there's actual live animals" with which to interact.
The 2022-23 Open House schedule will be announced in August.