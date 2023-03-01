Students help visitors better understand the new displays during the unveiling of Cabrillo High School aquarium’s interactive tide pool on Sept. 29, 2021. The aquarium received a $425,000 state grant for the installation of a new Cal Coastal Wetlands exhibit, coming in 2024.
Cabrillo High School Aquarium is set to expand its offerings with the installation of a new interactive "Cal Coastal Wetlands" exhibit in 2024, that is said to be the largest exhibit in the aquarium’s history, holding well over 1,000 gallons of water.
Aquarium officials made the announcement via social media, stating the recent award of a $425,000 grant — "our largest grant award in over 20 years" — from the California Cultural and Historical Endowment Museum grant program will support the design and installation of the exhibit.
They said the new addition "will transform nearly every corner of our facility."
The wetlands exhibit, to be located at the center of the Aquarium's main exhibit floor at Cabrillo High School, will provide the public with an understanding of the rapidly disappearing California ecosystem and the need to protect endangered habitats.
The exhibit will feature bilingual interpretive signage throughout.
Cabrillo High School's 6,000-square-foot aquarium, which opened in 2002, is home to over 20 live and static displays that are maintained and hosted by in-house marine biology students.
It is estimated the new exhibit will be open to the public in 2024.