A group of more than 100 high school students and business professionals gathered on Wednesday afternoon in Santa Maria to ask questions and share advice over a pasta lunch.
Held annually near the start of the school year, Wednesday's "Take a Future Business Leader to Lunch" banquet linked 55 students and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) members from Righetti, Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria, Delta and Orcutt Academy high schools to roughly 70 professionals and business leaders from throughout the Santa Maria Valley. The meet-and-greet luncheon was sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.
"People in business like to surround themselves with peers and people that can actually spark new interest, bring them to the next level and help lead them further into the future," Ray Arsendorf, chair of the Chamber's board of directors, told the room full of students. "You're always looking for those little pearls of wisdom, so I hope you get the opportunity today to talk to some of the professionals around you."
Representatives from various businesses and industries attended the lunch, including several elected officials and numerous chamber members. Alejandra Cabrera, FBLA president at Santa Maria High, thanked those who came for agreeing to share their experience with high school-aged future professionals.
"This is a great opportunity for community business professionals to connect with local FBLA members," she said, encouraging students to talk to people they don't know and learn about different career tracks. "These are the types of opportunities [where] you can utilize the resources FBLA has offered you."
Santa Maria High School FBLA adviser Cindy Quaid, one of the event's coordinators, said real-life networking events give students an opportunity to not only meet with the business community but, also, show them what it's like to be in a professional setting.
Though many of her students were nervous and unsure know what to say or to do leading up to the event, Quaid said Wednesday's lunch helped them to develop confidence while meeting new people.
"We open the door [for students] by providing them a room full of our leaders," said Quaid, adding that one name or connection gives prospective interns or employees a leg up in the application process. "In my experience, it's the people I've made contact with that have helped me. Don't be afraid to rely on your network."
Agustina Cabrera, the event's keynote speaker and mother to Alejandra Cabrera, said she was shocked after Quaid approached her because she does not hold a college degree. A United States military veteran-turned-district manager for a regional quick service food company, Agustina Cabrera credits FBLA and Quaid, her former adviser, for honing her business skills and building a strong foundation.
"I didn't even go to college," Agustina Cabrera recounted. "I chose a different route when I decided to join the military and start a family. I strongly believe that in any path you choose, a good work ethic — which includes hard work and dedication — will enable you to succeed."