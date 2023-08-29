A new transitional kindergarten classroom shows an expansive learning space, new furniture, fixtures, and equipment at Oak Valley Elementary School in Buellton. The entire facility, which officially welcomed students on Aug. 16, features two new classrooms, a shared teachers' workroom, storage, and student and staff restrooms. The new building is located next to the existing kindergarten classrooms.
A staff member and students at Oak Valley Elementary School in Buellton celebrate the addition of two newly-constructed transitional kindergarten classrooms during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on campus on Aug. 24.
Contributed
Some of Buellton's youngest learners were recently welcomed to campus at Oak Valley Elementary School, where a set of newly-constructed transitional kindergarten classrooms — built especially with them in mind — awaited.
"They were just ready to go," said Randal Haggard, superintendent of Buellton Union School District, referring to the first day of school that for a second year included a group of young learners.
The elementary campus, which serves transitional kindergarten through fifth-grade, kicked off a new academic year on Aug. 16, and ushered in students as young as four years old to their newly-constructed classrooms.
The expansion project broke ground in January, and in addition to two new classrooms, features shared indoor restrooms, a teachers' workroom and dedicated storage area. The facilities were built in response to a new state mandate requiring school districts across California to offer educational options to pre-K 4-year-olds, by the end of the 2025-26 school year.
The state transitional kindergarten program, coined "preschool for all," is not considered compulsory and remains an option for parents seeking early education for their students.
"It's exciting to say we know the importance of early childhood education, literacy development at an early age, and that we are able to support families with that," said Haggard. "It's not often you get to add a new grade level."
Understanding the need for additional space to accommodate the influx of students that reportedly doubled in class size after the mandate was announced in 2021, Buellton Union School District took immediate action, announcing an intention to expand the campus.
"We decided early on we wanted to accelerate that timeline," Haggard said, in reference to the school opening its doors to T-K students during the 2022 academic year and breaking ground on more classrooms shortly thereafter. Transitional kindergarten students last year were taught in existing campus classrooms temporarily adapted to accommodate the new program.
According to Haggard, 44 transitional kindergarten students now call Oak Valley their campus, with 14-15 students assigned to one of three classrooms, each led by two teachers.
"Our T-K and kinder teams are really exceptional educators," he said. "They do a lot of ground work to make sure students and families are comfortable."
While the goal is to maintain a targeted ratio of 10 students to every teacher, Haggard said making sure all kids have access to early education is what is most important, especially given the lack of affordable options in the Santa Ynez Valley.
"So, yes, there is some room to grow," he said.
The T-K program since last year has grown by one classroom, serving a total of 44 students in three different classes, who will next year graduate to the kindergarten level. The kindergarten program is also comprised of three separate classrooms, each with two teachers. The kindergarten building wing still accommodates one T-K class.
"The district is really proud of the facility," Haggard said.
Sharing in the jubilation were parents, teachers, and staff who were joined by local officials and community leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 24 during campus back-to-school night.
The ceremony was attended by Senator Monique Limón’s office, who presented the district with a certificate of recognition; Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann, Buellton City Manager Scott Wolfe and Buellton City Council members Elysia Lewis and David Silva.
Also in attendance were representatives with First 5/CommUnify, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Santa Barbara County of Education Office, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, and Buellton Union School District board members. Representative of Caldwell Flores Winters, Edwards Construction Company, and 19-6 Architects also turned out.
First 5, Haggard said, offered vital assistance during the project, offering a sizable grant that helped with the purchase of furniture for the new classrooms.
Haggard addressed attendees and credited members of the community for their unflinching support in making the district's commitment to accelerating the implementation of the new grade level a reality.
"TK began over a decade ago as an important bridge for some students, but I am pleased that California decided to join a movement to support all children with the creation of this new grade level," Haggard said. "We are committed to deepening our community partnerships in the great work of preparing students for their future."
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.