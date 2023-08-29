Some of Buellton's youngest learners were recently welcomed to campus at Oak Valley Elementary School, where a set of newly-constructed transitional kindergarten classrooms — built especially with them in mind — awaited.

"They were just ready to go," said Randal Haggard, superintendent of Buellton Union School District, referring to the first day of school that for a second year included a group of young learners.

The elementary campus, which serves transitional kindergarten through fifth-grade, kicked off a new academic year on Aug. 16, and ushered in students as young as four years old to their newly-constructed classrooms. 

A new transitional kindergarten classroom shows an expansive learning space, new furniture, fixtures, and equipment at Oak Valley Elementary School in Buellton. The entire facility, which officially welcomed students on Aug. 16, features two new classrooms, a shared teachers' workroom, storage, and student and staff restrooms. The new building is located next to the existing kindergarten classrooms.

